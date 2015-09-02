UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 2 Loeb Holding AG :
* H1 net revenue 47.3 million Swiss francs ($49 million)(46.8 million Swiss francs year ago)
* H1 operating income declined by 0.6 million francs to 26.4 million francs (27 million francs year ago)
* H1 EBIT down by 0.9 million francs to 0.1 million francs Source text - bit.ly/1Vvnk4D
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.