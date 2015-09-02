UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Sept 2 Polymetal SA (formerly Mewa SA) :
* Said on Tuesday that it changes name to Polymetal SA
* Consolidates series F and G shares of the nominal price 1.06 zlotys each into a new series H shares of the nominal value of 25.44 zlotys and reduces its number of shares to 3,618,049 shares from 86,833,176
* Takrit Limited, based in Cyprus, acquires 904,512 of the company's new series I shares of the issue price of 25.44 zlotys
* Following the capital increase via issuance of the series I shares, Polymetal's capital amounts to 115,053,952 zlotys ($30.6 million) divided into 4,522,561 shares
* Additionally the company signed and agreement to buy 230,108 of Takrit's bonds for the total issue price of 23,010,800 zlotys
* The bonds bear a 4 pct interest rate and are due on Aug. 31, 2017
($1 = 3.7664 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.