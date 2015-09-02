Sept 2 Polymetal SA (formerly Mewa SA) :

* Said on Tuesday that it changes name to Polymetal SA

* Consolidates series F and G shares of the nominal price 1.06 zlotys each into a new series H shares of the nominal value of 25.44 zlotys and reduces its number of shares to 3,618,049 shares from 86,833,176

* Takrit Limited, based in Cyprus, acquires 904,512 of the company's new series I shares of the issue price of 25.44 zlotys

* Following the capital increase via issuance of the series I shares, Polymetal's capital amounts to 115,053,952 zlotys ($30.6 million) divided into 4,522,561 shares

* Additionally the company signed and agreement to buy 230,108 of Takrit's bonds for the total issue price of 23,010,800 zlotys

* The bonds bear a 4 pct interest rate and are due on Aug. 31, 2017

($1 = 3.7664 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)