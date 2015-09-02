Sept 2 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :

* Wins contract through public tender to provide and operate the Internet service via Wi-Fi at the airports and heliports managed by AENA

* The two-year service (with extension option of one year) will start from the coming autumn and will be offered at 46 airports and two heliports

* With this contract the company moves forward in fulfilling its Strategic Plan Horizon 2018, in which Hotspot business unit is expected to reach 45 million euros ($51 million) in revenue in the next three years

* The company expects that the sales in this area will grow 50 percent in 2015 compared to the previous year, reaching 10.5 million euros

