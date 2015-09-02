BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
Sept 2 Alfa Star SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it lost its financial liquidity on Aug. 29
* Stopped travel services and started the procedure of guaranteeing clients' returns from holidays and providing them with other services, including reimbursement of incurred costs
* Is preparing to file for bankruptcy, including the liquidation of the company's assets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing