* Said on Tuesday that it lost its financial liquidity on Aug. 29

* Stopped travel services and started the procedure of guaranteeing clients' returns from holidays and providing them with other services, including reimbursement of incurred costs

* Is preparing to file for bankruptcy, including the liquidation of the company's assets

