Sept 2 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Says the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company the patent "Process for manufacturing biofuels"

* The patent valid until 2033 protects a new manufacturing process of second generation biofuel or advanced biofuel and obtaining second generation biofuel for industrial boilers

