* Said on Tuesday that following the company's conditional capital increase, Amida Capital Sp. z o.o. SKA acquired 1.5 million of the company's series L shares at the issue price of 1 zloty each

* To buy the shares, Amida Capital exercised subscription warrants acquired on Aug. 31

(Gdynia Newsroom)