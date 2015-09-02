Sept 2 Star Fitness SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Sebastian Gazda, the company's chairman of the management board, acquires 3,671,458 of Star Fitness' series K shares for 0.1 zloty per share

* Szymon Kolasinski, the vice chairman of the management, buys 2,128,542 of Star Fitness' series K shares for 0.1 zloty per share

