Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 2 Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab SA :
* Said on Tuesday it signed an agreement for transfer of its entire 92.17 percent stake in Micra Metripond KFT, based in Hungary, to Comp Centrum Innowacji Sp. z o.o.
* The price of the transaction is 6.5 million zlotys ($1.7 million)
* Additionally, it raised its stake in Com Centrum Innowacji, to 49.7 percent from 46.7 percent, via participation in its capital increase
($1 = 3.7664 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
