Sept 2 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Resolves to suspend trading of Cash Flow SA, MSX Resources SA and PBO Aniola w upadlosci likwidacyjnej SA shares till Oct. 2, as per request from Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF)

* Resolves to suspend trading of PC Guard SA shares till Sept. 30, as per request from KNF Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)