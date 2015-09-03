(Refiles to add links to source texts.)

Sept 2 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Resolves to suspend trading of Cash Flow SA, MSX Resources SA and PBO Aniola w upadlosci likwidacyjnej SA shares till Oct. 2, as per request from Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF)

* Resolves to suspend trading of PC Guard SA shares till Sept. 30, as per request from KNF Sorce text: bit.ly/1hBWadi bit.ly/1hBWf0r bit.ly/1LMU1pw bit.ly/1N4LD6h

