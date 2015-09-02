BRIEF-Shun Tak Holdings posts FY net loss of HK$587 mln
* Consolidated loss attributable to owners of company for year was HK$587 million (2015: profit of HK$745 million)
Sept.2OGK-2 :
* Approves the opening of credit lines in Russian banks for a total amount of up to 80.9 billion roubles ($1.22 billion)
* The credit lines with largest limits are in Sberbank for up to 14 billion roubles, Alfa Bank for up to 20 billion roubles and 10 credit lines in Gazprombank for up to 2 billion roubles each
Source text: bit.ly/1Krt79A
Further company coverage:
($1 = 66.5455 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consolidated loss attributable to owners of company for year was HK$587 million (2015: profit of HK$745 million)
LONDON, March 27 The Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf Arab state's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund which has a major stake in the London Stock Exchange, (LSE) will continue to support the London exchange whether or not merger talks with Deutsche Boerse go ahead, its CEO said in London on Monday.