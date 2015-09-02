Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 2 Myriad Group AG :
* Reports H1 adjusted EBIT loss of $2.7 million versus positive EBIT of $0.7 million a year ago
* H1 revenues are $17.6 million compared with $21.8 million a year ago
* H1 net loss is $4.8 million compared with loss of $2.8 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order