* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
Sept 3 BKW AG :
* H1 total operating revenue 1.28 billion Swiss francs ($1.33 billion) versus 1.43 billion francs year ago, down 11 pct
* H1 EBITDA 280 million francs versus 224 million francs year ago, up 25 pct Source text: bit.ly/1Qa9mSy
LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Three senior debt capital markets bankers at Bank of America Merrill Lynch are expected to leave the US bank in the coming weeks, according to multiple sources.