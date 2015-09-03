Sept. 3 Polski Koncern Miesny Duda SA (PKM Duda) :

* Said on Wednesday that it bought on Sept. 2 a 100 pct stake in AGRO PROVIMI Spolka z o.o. for 28.1 million zlotys ($7.46 million) from Cargill Poland Sp. z o.o.

* Financed the acquisition using 2.8 mln zlotys of its own funds and the remaining amount from an investment loan from Bank Zachodni WBK SA

* Signed the 27 million zlotys investment loan agreement with the bank on Aug. 31, the loan is due on June 30, 2020

