Sept 3HI Real SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that reserved capital increase of overall value of 550,800 euros ($621,522.72) and entirely subscribed by Santa Marta R. E. SpA (SMRE) is compleated

* SMRE receives 17,000,000 ordinary shares corresponding to 23.392 percent of Hi Real share capital

* SMRE also alloted 4,000,000 warrants that give right to receive the same number of ordinary shares corresponding to further 3.996 percent of stake in Hi Real

* SMRE becomes the leading shareholder in Hi Real

