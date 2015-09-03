UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BUDAPEST, Sept 3 Migrants stormed a train at Budapest's main railway station on Thursday as Hungarian police withdrew from the gates after two days of blocking their entry.
Many tried to push themselves and their children onto the train through doors and windows, a Reuters photographer at the scene said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.