Sept 3 Tallink Grupp AS :

* In August transported 936,247 passengers which is 7 percent increase compared to August 2014

* In August number of cargo units is slightly higher with 24,941 units compared to August 2014

* August number of passenger vehicles increased over 1 percent to 121,664 compared to 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)