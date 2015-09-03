Sept 3 Electricite De France Sa ceo Jean-Bernard Levy said:

* Edf ceo says not aware of similar cost overruns in taishan, china for epr reactor

* Edf ceo says areve will no longer take an equity stake in hinkley point project

* Edf ceo says 2018 cash flow targets not jeopardised by flamanville delay

* Edf ceo says taishan 1, china reactor will probably be the first to become operational Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)