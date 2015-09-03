** British car dealership up c.6 pct, one of the top gainers on FTSE 250 mid-cap index

** Co buys Benfield Motor for 87.5 mln stg

** Adds 30 dealerships and boosts presence in the North East of the UK

** Brokerage N+1 Singer anticipates upgrading current year forecasts by c.4-5 pct and next year by c.12.5 pct

** "This is an excellent transaction and the shares should respond accordingly," analyst says in a note.

** Of 7 analysts covering stock, 3 have "strong buy" rating and 4 has "buy"; median price target is 190p

** Stock up 35 pct YTD (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)