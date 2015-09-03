BRIEF-Maersk Oil starts production at North Sea oilfield
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
Sept 3 Electricite De France Sa
* Edf CEO Jean-Bernard Levy says EDF will build in Hinkley Point the same model EPR as in Flamanville, not the new and improved "new model" EPR NM it is working on for future projects
* Firstgroup and mtr welcome south western rail franchise award