BRIEF-Noble Corp announces partnership with GE
* Noble Corporation-announces partnership with GE to collaborate on advanced data analytics system for offshore drilling rigs
Sept 3Azimut Holding SpA :
* Luxembourg unit AZ International Holdings SA (AZIH) and the minority partners in Azimut Bosphorus Capital Portfoy Yonetimi AS (AZB) signed an agreement to merge AZB in Azimut Portfoy Yonetimi AS (AZP)
* The new entity to maintain the name of Azimut Portfoy Yonetimi AS
* The transaction envisages a two-step process: first AZIH will purchase the remaining 30 percent of AZB equity capital it does not currently own; secondly, subject to the regulatory approval by the competent authorities, AZIH will merge AZB by incorporation in its fully owned AZP
* Azimut acquired 70 percent of AZB on April 16, 2015
* Board recommended payment of final dividends of HK6.04 cents per share