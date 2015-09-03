Sept 3 Czech car maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen

* Skoda Auto says to invest CZK 7.2 billion in its Kvasiny plant by 2018, raising capacity and creating 1,300 jobs

* Says production capacity to rise to 280,000 cars a year versus production of 166,200 cars in 2014

* Says to raise staff levels by around a third

* Says investment to expand and modernise plant