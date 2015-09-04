UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 4 Tell SA :
* Said on Thursday that it signed a letter of intent to acquire Merlin.pl SA from its current shareholders, Sowiniec FIZ and Szosta- Czerwona Torebka Sp. a. Sp. k.
* The shareholders have granted the company exclusive rights to negotiate the acquisition until Oct. 16
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.