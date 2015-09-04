Sept 4 Tell SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed a letter of intent to acquire Merlin.pl SA from its current shareholders, Sowiniec FIZ and Szosta- Czerwona Torebka Sp. a. Sp. k.

* The shareholders have granted the company exclusive rights to negotiate the acquisition until Oct. 16

