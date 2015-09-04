BRIEF-Microbot Medical files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oiCSkH) Further company coverage:
Sept.4 AK Bars Bank :
* Reported on Thursday H1 net loss of 4.56 billion roubles ($67.57 million) versus profit of 73.7 million roubles year ago
* Says H1 net loss is due to negative net interest income and threefold increase in provisions for loan impairments
* H1 negative net interest income of 1.82 billion roubles versus positive net interest income of 4.1 billion roubles
* H1 provisions for loan impairments of 5.92 billion roubles versus 2.27 billion roubles year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1JTzgZM, bit.ly/1O27tIz
Further company coverage:
($1 = 67.4855 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oiCSkH) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Russia's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB-' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F3'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Russia's ratings balance a