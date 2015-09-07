Sept 7 Fountaine Pajot SA :

* Confirms growth of over 20 pct for FY 2014/2015

* To invest 4 million euros ($4.5 million) in new models and 6 million euros in its factories

* The company will regroup its motor yacht production and carpentry activities at its La Rochelle site, and it will expand its Aigrefeuille site with 6,000 square metres of new buildings

