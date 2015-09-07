UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 7 Fountaine Pajot SA :
* Confirms growth of over 20 pct for FY 2014/2015
* To invest 4 million euros ($4.5 million) in new models and 6 million euros in its factories
* The company will regroup its motor yacht production and carpentry activities at its La Rochelle site, and it will expand its Aigrefeuille site with 6,000 square metres of new buildings
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.