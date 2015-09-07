UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 7 (Reuters) -
* Skoda auto says August deliveries down 3.4 percent year/year
* Delivered 70,700 cars
* Russia deliveries down 36.3 pct to 4,300, China down 11.4 pct to 19,100
* Says growth in central and western Europe, India, Turkey Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.