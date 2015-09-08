Sept 8 HCI Capital AG :
* Said on Monday had registered capital reductions in
Commercial Register
* Said first capital reduction concerns reduction of share
capital by 3.00 euros to 36,692,642.00 euros ($41.12 million)
* Said second capital reduction is carried out to compensate
for impairments in amount of 8,062,967.00 euros, and to cover
other losses, and for re-establishing of capital reserve
totalling 2,420,645.00 euros
* Said capital reduction is carried out in such a way that
shares would be merged in ratio 7:5
* Share capital of company is thereby reduced by
10,483,612.00 euros to 26,209,030.00 euros
($1 = 0.8924 euros)
