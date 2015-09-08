Sept 8 Wilbur Ross launches Virgin Money share sale:

* WL Ross & Co to sell up to 45 million shares in Virgin Money via accelerated bookbuild - bookrunner

* Virgin Money share sale represents around 10.2 percent of issued share capital, to be run by Goldman Sachs

* Following successful completion of the Placing, WL Ross's representative appointee on the Company's Board (James B Lockhart III) intends to step down from it with immediate effect