Sept 8 Bain launches secondary share placement in Dutch specialty chemicals distributor IMCD

* Bain to sell around 4 million shares in IMCD Group N.V. via accelerated bookbuild - bookrunners

* IMCD share sale to be run by Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs. Rothschild are advising Bain on the placement - bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)