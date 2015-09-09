Sept 9 Scor SE :

* Firmly on track in terms of its strategic targets

* Estimated 2015 solvency ratio of about 204 pct after changes made for purposes of Solvency II

* ROE exceeding 1,000 basis points above three-month risk-free rate in first half of 2015

* Confirms that its two strategic targets as defined in "Optimal Dynamics" plan are within reach

* A solvency target characterized as a solvency ratio in 185-220 pct range is within reach

* Profitability target defined as an ROE of 1,000 basis points above three-month risk-free rate over cycle is within reach

* Reaffirms its consistent shareholder remuneration policy

* Scor Global P&C expects to reach gross written premiums of approximately 6 billion euros ($6.69 billion) in 2016, which would translate into a compound annual growth rate of 7 pct between 2013 and 2016

* Scor Global P&C expects to deliver a normalized net combined ratio of about 94 pct for 2015E and 2016E

* Scor Global Life is on track to reach gross written premiums of approximately 7.9 billion euros in 2016

* Scor Global Life also confirms that its technical margin assumption of 7 pct is within reach

* Scor Global Investments expects to have 1.5 billion euros in assets under management by 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)