Sept 9 PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S :

* Said on Tuesday had been found guilty by Copenhagen District Court (Københavns Byret) of violating rules on trading in own shares

* Said had been fined with 1 million Danish crowns ($149,696)

* Said is to analyse the judgment and its grounds in consultation with the company's attorney, and then decide whether to appeal the judgement

* Said ruling, if not appealed, will not affect the company's financial guidance - revenue of about 1.05 billion crowns and pre-tax loss of 45 million - 55 million crowns in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.6802 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)