Sept 9 Romania's investment fund Fondul Proprietatea Sa

* Says to start sixth share buyback programme on Sept. 9.

* Says it aims to buy up to 891,770,055 shares, or 10 percent of its stock at prices ranging from 0.2 lei per share to 2 lei ($0.5049).

* Says Wood&Company Financial Services and Goldman Sachs International will provide brokerage services.

* For more details see Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9608 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)