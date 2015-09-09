Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 9 Air Market SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it terminated negotiations with Telakces.com Sp. z o.o., the company informed about Telakces.com as its potential investor in Nov. 2014
* Also informs that it has launched fresh negotiations to find an investor who would subscribe to the company's new shares
