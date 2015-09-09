UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
September 09 Dufry AG :
* Said on Tuesday Italian Securities and Exchange Commission CONSOB approves the offer document relating to the mandatory tender offer launched by Dufry Financial Services BV on all the ordinary shares of World Duty Free S.p.A.
* Offer Document will be published on Sept. 10 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.