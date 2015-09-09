ZAGREB, Sept 9 Croatia have sacked their national coach Niko Kovac after the Balkan country's hopes of reaching Euro 2016 were dented by a 2-0 defeat in Norway, which followed a 0-0 draw in Azerbaijan.

"The Croatian Football Association's (HNS) executive board reached a unanimous decision to terminate our contract with Niko Kovac and his entire staff," the body's president Davor Suker told a news conference on Wednesday. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)