PARIS, Sept 9 France's foreign minister said on Wednesday reports that Russia had sent troops to bolster Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made finding a political solution in Syria more complicated.

Russian forces have begun participating in combat operations in Syria in support of the Syrian military, three Lebanese sources familiar with the political and military situation there said on Wednesday.

"The U.N. General Assembly, at the end of September, could be the place (to discuss a political transition), but it is made more complicated by the fact that Russia may have sent new troops there," Laurent Fabius said in a speech to university students in Paris.

"France will double its diplomatic efforts to put an end to the Syrian drama, one of the greatest tragedies of the start of this century." (Reporting By John Irish, editing by Larry King)