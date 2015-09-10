LONDON, Sept 10 German bond yields fell on Thursday, mirroring a move in U.S Treasuries late on Wednesday, on relief that the United States saw solid demand for a $21 billion sale of 10-year notes at auction.

Strategists had been worried that with China paring back its foreign exchange reserves, and the possibility that the world's largest economy may raise rates next week, investors may have been put off.

U.S. 10-year yields fell sharply after the auction, erasing earlier rises. German equivalents -- the euro zone's benchmark -- fell 3 bps when markets opened on Thursday to 0.68 percent.

German bund futures opened 37 ticks higher at 154.86

