* Announced on Wednesday its board of directors decided to carry out the reverse stock split that the combined general shareholders' meeting approved on June 11

* All shareholders will automatically receive from their financial intermediary one new share with a par value of 6 euros ($6.72) and all rights pertaining to shares, in exchange for 30 former shares with a par value of 0.20 euro

* The reverse stock split will take effect on Oct. 26

