BRIEF-Livehire Ltd seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending announcement to be released to asx by company regarding a placement of shares in company
Sept 10 Solocal Group SA :
* Announced on Wednesday its board of directors decided to carry out the reverse stock split that the combined general shareholders' meeting approved on June 11
* All shareholders will automatically receive from their financial intermediary one new share with a par value of 6 euros ($6.72) and all rights pertaining to shares, in exchange for 30 former shares with a par value of 0.20 euro
* The reverse stock split will take effect on Oct. 26
($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
