Sept 10 UBS places ASOS shares:

* UBS has placed 3.1 percent of shares in UK online retailer ASOS at 2,673 pence each - source familiar with matter

* Accelerated bookbuild represents 3.1 percent of ASOS' issued share capital

* Shares sold by institutional investor, representing 3.75 percent discount to previous closing price - source