BRIEF-S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-'
* S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-' following completion of debt restructuring; outlook is stable
Sept 10 Beni Stabili SpA :
* Exercised option to redeem convertible bond "EUR 225,000,000 3.375 pct convertible bonds due 2018" listed on Luxembourg stock exchange
* Following a reverse bookbuilding process conducted in August 2015, the company repurchased 219,100,000 euros ($245.02 million), corresponding to about 97.38 pct of the outstanding bonds initially issued and the condition for the exercise of the optional redemption by the issuer has therefore been met
* The existing outstanding bonds amount to an aggregate nominal amount of 5,800,000 euros representing approximately 2.58 pct of the bonds initially issued
* The optional redemption date will be Oct. 12
* The optional redemption price will be the principal amount per outstanding bonds, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to the optional redemption date
* Bondholders may exercise their conversion rights up to close of business of Oct. 5
* The conversion price of the bonds at Sept. 9 is 0.5991 euros
Investors eased off from "Trump trade" bets during the latest week, snatching the most money from bank sector funds in more than a year and stockpiling bonds, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. U.S.-based taxable bond funds absorbed $8.3 billion in cash during the week ended March 22, the most in eight months, while investors withdrew $1.3 billi