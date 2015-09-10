Sept 10 Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S :

* Q3 2014/15 pre-tax profit 10.4 million Danish crowns ($1.56 million) versus 11.6 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2014/15 basic earnings amount to 6.8 million crowns (4.9 million crowns)

* Says expected 2014/15 basic earnings are adjusted to 20.0 million - 23.0 million crowns compared with previously 17.0 million - 21.0 million crowns

* Says expected 2014/15 profit for year before tax is adjusted to range of loss 5.0 million - loss 12.0 million crowns compared with previously profit 5.0 million - 9.0 million crowns

* Profit outlook has been downgraded as a consequence of negative fair value adjustments of bonds after the end of the quarter

