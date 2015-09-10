BRIEF-S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-'
* S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-' following completion of debt restructuring; outlook is stable
Sept 10 Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S :
* Q3 2014/15 pre-tax profit 10.4 million Danish crowns ($1.56 million) versus 11.6 million crowns year ago
* Q3 2014/15 basic earnings amount to 6.8 million crowns (4.9 million crowns)
* Says expected 2014/15 basic earnings are adjusted to 20.0 million - 23.0 million crowns compared with previously 17.0 million - 21.0 million crowns
* Says expected 2014/15 profit for year before tax is adjusted to range of loss 5.0 million - loss 12.0 million crowns compared with previously profit 5.0 million - 9.0 million crowns
* Profit outlook has been downgraded as a consequence of negative fair value adjustments of bonds after the end of the quarter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6648 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-' following completion of debt restructuring; outlook is stable
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 23 Investors eased off from "Trump trade" bets during the latest week, snatching the most money from bank sector funds in more than a year and stockpiling bonds, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. U.S.-based taxable bond funds absorbed $8.3 billion in cash during the week ended March 22, the most in eight months, while investors withdrew $1.3 billi