Sept 10 Munksjo Oyj :

* Plans to further adjust the cost structure and books non recurring costs

* Says plan includes restructuring actions that require personnel negotiations at production facility located in Mathi, close to Turin in Italy

* Says headcount reduction related to restructuring project is expected to be around 45 employees

* Says expected annual cost savings of restructuring amount to about 2.0 million - 2.5 million euros ($2.24 million - $2.81 million)

* Says expects to attain full profitability effect of planned cost savings gradually during 2016

* Says will book non-recurring costs of about 5 million euros in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon:

