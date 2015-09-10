Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 10 Hitechpros SA :
* H1 revenue 8.0 million euros ($9.0 million) versus 6.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating profit 1.0 million euros versus 0.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income 0.7 million euros versus 0.5 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LZGESR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order