Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 11 Pilab SA :
* Said on Thursday FGP Venture Sp. z o.o. stake decreased to 39.09 percent from 46.34 percent after capital increase registration
* Number of shares held by FGP did not change and amounts to 1,175,000 shares
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order