Sept 11 RBC Capital Markets:

* On Sept. 10, RBC acted as joint bookrunner in placing of 50.9 million stg secondary shares in Aldermore on behalf of Anacap Funds and Toscafund

* Placed Aldermore shares at 286 pence per secondary share, raising 145.5 million stg

* Placed Aldermore shares represented 15 percent of Aldermore's issued share capital Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)