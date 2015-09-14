BRIEF-Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis
* Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis
Sept 14 Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :
* Said on Friday its H1 net sales are down 61 percent at 514,000 euros ($567,000) year on year
* H1 EBITDA at negative 366,000 euros versus positive 620,000 euros a year ago
* H1 loss before tax at 635,000 euros versus profit of 993,000 euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1NypdMA
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis
WASHINGTON, March 28 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are considering a renewed push to pass legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare sometime in the next month, lawmakers and aides said on Tuesday after the collapse of the effort last week.