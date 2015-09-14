Sept 14 Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015 (formerly Viborg Håndbold Klub A/S) :

* Reported on Friday FY 2014/15 net sales of 20.5 million Danish crowns ($3.1 million) versus 24.6 million crowns year ago

* FY 2014/15 EBIT loss 5.9 million crowns versus 6.4 million crowns year ago

* Provides no guidance for FY 2015/16 as the company has at the moment no operational activities

* Is in the process of identifying new operations, but has currently no concrete plans

