BRIEF-India cenbank releases April-June treasury bill issuance calendar
* India cenbank releases april-june treasury bill issuance calendar
Sept 14 AK Bars Bank :
* Says State housing fund under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan acquires 25.779 pct stake in company
* IKS-LUCH LLC decreases its stake in company to 10.094 pct from 13.6 pct
* Tatarstan Republic, represented by the Ministry of Land and Property Relations of the Republic of Tatarstan, decreases its stake in company to 14.565 pct from 19.624 pct
* Svyazinvestneftekhim decreases stake in company to 14.467 pct from 19.492 pct Source text: bit.ly/1LbLEFF, bit.ly/1QzzjeE, bit.ly/1M5TQWk, bit.ly/1UOFKQM
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* India cenbank releases april-june treasury bill issuance calendar
* Cfsh Urban Development Small Loan Co., ltd reached financing cooperation with Tibet Trust Co., Ltd