Sept 14 Rosbank PJSC :

* Starts book building for 10 billion roubles ($147.18 million) A8 series ten-year bonds on Sept. 15

* The book to be open for one day

* Placement date Sept. 22

* Coupon rate benchmark of 11.90-12.15 pct

* Yield rate benchmark of 12.25-12.52 pct Source text for Eikon

Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.9435 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)