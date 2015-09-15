Sept 15 SPAC I (formerly Novatis SA) :

* Said on Monday that Equimaxx LLC reduced its stake in the company to 4.45 pct from 9.42 pct

* Equimaxx LLC sold 225,000 of the company's shares and currently it holds 201,389 shares of SPAC I

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)